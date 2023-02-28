Congratulations are in order! Keke Palmer gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson , she announced via Instagram on Monday, February 27, 2023.



“Hey Son!!!! Only 48 hours of being parents!,” the actress wrote in a post showing a carousel of photos of her newborn baby boy and revealed his moniker. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo,” Keke shared.

In December 2022, Keke, 29, shared her pregnancy news in a unique and exciting way — as the host of Saturday Night Live. The Nope star kept her early trimesters a secret before her SNL appearance.

Courtesy of Keke Palmer/Instagram

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” the Nickelodeon alum said in her monologue as she opened up her trench coat to show her bare baby bump. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? People kept coming up to me [and saying,] ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘Sssh, can y’all stop, I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower!’”

She added: “But, honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby ‘cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, ‘Look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex [and] I own a home. … You know, things adults do.’”

Although she didn’t mention her beau in the monologue, Darius attended Keke’s special night. “2023 ❤️,” the fitness trainer wrote via Instagram Story as he shared a baby bump pic of the Hustlers star following the show.

Her cousin, Dominique Perry, also posted behind-the-scenes Instagram snaps from the late-night show with the pregnant star.

“Secrets outttt! Zen has another blood cousin on the way,” she captioned the photos, referring to her 4-year-old daughter. “Super congrats to you sis on this winning night, welcome to the mommyclub and @dvulton you guys are going to do great! Love you much 💕.”

Darius and Keke have been seeing each other since May 2021, but have managed to keep their relationship relatively private with an occasional social media post.