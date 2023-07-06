Self-love at its finest! Keke Palmer spoke out shortly after her boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, appeared to shame the sheer black outfit she wore to an Usher concert.

“I wish I had taken more pictures, but we were running late!” Keke, 29, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 5. “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself [sic]??”

In Keke’s carousel post, the Nickelodeon alum included various photos of herself posing in a stunning see-through black dress with a matching one-piece jumpsuit underneath.

Social media users took to the comments section to praise Keke for the beautiful outfit she chose while slamming Darius for his comments about her.

“Dont let your boyfriend keep you from finding a husband,” one commenter wrote. “Don’t let baby daddy dictate what you wear! Put that s–t on,” another chimed in. “‘I wish I had taken more pictures’ ate him up in one chew,” a third added, referring to Keke’s caption.

Courtesy of Keke Palmer/Instagram

Hours earlier, Darius shared a clip via Twitter of Keke onstage with Usher, 44, as he serenaded her with his hit single “There Goes My Baby.” The two also slow danced together as the crowd cheered them on throughout the song.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Darius tweeted alongside the video.

Darius then followed up on his statement in a separate tweet to defend himself.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife [and] mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others [and] he gets told how much of a hater he is [sic],” he wrote. “This is my family [and] my representation. I have standards [and] morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Four months prior, Keke and Darius welcomed their first child, son Leodis “Leo” Jackson, which she announced via Instagram by sharing a selfie of her and Darius navigating life as new parents.

“Hey son!!!! 1. Only 48 hours of being parents!” Keke captioned her post. “2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating. ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God [sic]!”

Keke and Darius first met in mid-2021 and went Instagram official with their romance in August of that year. Since then, the duo maintained a low-key relationship until Keke announced her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live monologue in December 2022.

“This has been the biggest blessing — I’m gonna be a mom!” Keke said onstage at the time, before jokingly adding, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor. I’m 29. I’m grown, I have sex.”