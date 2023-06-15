Getting real. The lives of celebrities and their kids often seem glamorous, but many famous parents can relate to the struggles of single parenthood. Some have even spoken candidly about their own experiences with being single parents in the hopes of making others feel less alone on the matter.

Take Kim Kardashian, for example, who made headlines in May 2023 when she admitted to crying over the “chaos” of being a single mom following her divorce from Kanye West. During an episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, Kim said, “It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s–t, this f–king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

Kim shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, with ex Kanye. The Kardashians star said it’s “really f–king hard” to be a mom of four, but it’s also “the most rewarding job in the entire world.”

There’s also Andy Cohen, who is a single dad to two kids, Benjamin Allen and Lucy Eve, both born via surrogate. Andy released a book about his parenting experiences, titled The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, on May 9, 2023. Ahead of the release, the Watch What Happens Live host chatted with Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about single parenthood.

“I want to be everything for them. As a single parent, there is the feeling of ‘I need to be there’ and I’m always kicking myself for time not spent with them and trying to dissect what it all means and seeking out parent friends for advice,” he said. “But I wouldn’t change it for the world, by the way.”

While Keke Palmer is not a single mom herself — she shares son Leodis Andrellton Jackson with boyfriend Darius Jackson — she did praise single parents just a few days after they welcomed their son in March 2023. The Nope star took to Instagram with a candid video in which she spoke about her realization that “it takes a village” to raise a child.

“I just came on here to say, if you’re a single parent, pull out your cake,” Keke said. “Matter of fact, clip off your angel wings because I don’t know how you guys are doing it. And I really don’t want this to sound like pandering, or something like this, because I know there’s a million and one reasons why somebody wants to be a single parent or has become a single parent.”

Keke went on to say that it’s a “privilege” to have a village around her to help raise her son because not everyone has that.

“I just want anybody out there that’s a single parent that’s been doing this — friends of mine, people that I don’t know, family members of mine — really in my heart, it brings tears to my eyes,” she added. “I am just truly, profoundly impressed.”

Keep scrolling to read more of celebrities’ candid quotes on single parenthood.