Who Is the Dad of Mindy Kaling’s Children? Kids, Family Updates

Mindy Kaling keeps the details of her family life out of the spotlight. The Office star is a mom of three, and although she gives fans small glimpses into her home, one looming question has yet to be answered. Who is the father of Mindy’s kids?

How Many Kids Does Mindy Kaling Have?

The Mindy Project actress welcomed her first child, daughter Katherine, in December 2017 when she was single. The multi-hyphenate welcomed son Spencer in September 2020 and daughter Anne in February 2024.

Although she shared her pregnancy with baby No. 1 ​with the world, Mindy kept her last two pregnancies under wraps. Four months after welcoming her youngest child, the Inside Out actress introduced her Instagram followers ​to the little one while celebrating her own birthday in June 2024.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,” she wrote at the time. “I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

Mindy Kaling/ Instagram

Mindy paired the announcement with a sweet photo of her babies lying in their backyard. As Anne laid on her baby sac, she was surrounded by her older siblings, who were sprawled out beside her as Spencer kissed her forehead.

Who Is the Dad of Mindy Kaling’s Children?

In an interview in 2015, Mindy opened up about wanting kids, with or without a partner. “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids,” she told Yahoo! Style. “I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen. I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”

After becoming a mother, Mindy has remained tight-lipped about the father of her kids. That said, fans have speculated that she and ex-boyfriend and The Office costar B.J. Novak are coparents.

The pair have remained close friends since their split in 2007 after two years of dating.

Mindy addressed the ongoing rumors in August 2022 during an interview with Marie Claire and admitted that the chatter “doesn’t bother” her.

“He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship,” she told the publication. ​”So [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J. If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

Mindy Kaling Opened Up About Parenting Her Kids

While confirming her first pregnancy on the Today Show in 2017, Mindy gushed over her own childhood and expressed how she wanted to be a mom like her late mother, Swati Roysircar.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” the Sex Lives of College Girls cocreator said at the time. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”