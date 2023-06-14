Such Dolls! Kim and Khloe Kardashian Bring True, Chicago, Dream and Stormi on World of Barbie Tour

Dolls, they’re living it up! Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian brought their daughters and nieces True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster to the World of Barbie Tour, and they had the best time.

The Skims founder, 42, and the Good American creator, 38, both shared snapshots from the outing via their Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 13, gushing over their children and nieces.

“Thank you for the most fun experience for our girls @worldofbarbietour!” Kim wrote while including videos and pictures of the kiddos checking out a ball pit, a pink kitchen and even the first Barbie doll on display.

Though True, 5, Chicago, 4, Dream, 6, and Stormi, 5, had a blast, Kim and Khloé also took advantage of all the fun photo-ops throughout the exhibit. KoKo and the girls posed in a giant doll box together and even sat down in Barbie’s pink minibus.

Just one week prior, the famous family celebrated their children and nieces’ pre-K and kindergarten graduations. Khloé shared a few images of her and True via Instagram following the event.

“Yesterday was a big day!” she captioned her post on June 8. “My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! I’m not OK.”

It was a big happy blended family moment during the graduation festivities, as most of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters reunited with their exes. Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson was in attendance, as they share True and 11-month-old son Tatum together. Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott was also spotted at the event, and they share daughter Stormi and son Aire together.

Even Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna, whom he shares Dream with, tagged along for the event. However, Rob, 36, did not make an appearance.

Staying on good terms with coparents has become a solid mantra for the Kar-Jenners, which Khloé recently opened up about. Despite Tristan’s past paternity and cheating scandal, the Kardashians star explained during a May 8 episode that she and the NBA player, 32, remain amicable.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great,” she said during a confessional. “Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side.

Nevertheless, the mom of two insisted that she is not planning on getting back together with Tristan.

”I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it’s always about the kids because it’s so easy to fall back into [habits],” Khloé admitted. “I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life. It’s just not what I want.”

Scroll down to see photos from the girls’ pink Barbie adventure!