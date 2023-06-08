One big, happy blended family! The Kardashian-Jenners reunited with their exes and coparents Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Blac Chyna in honor of their kids’ graduation ceremonies.

Several of the reality TV stars were seen hanging out together outside following several of their respective children’s graduations on Wednesday, June 7, according to photos published by TMZ.

In the pictures, Khloé Kardashian was spotted with ex Tristan, 32, with both supporting their daughter, True Thompson, as she graduated from pre-K.

True, 5, was smiling ear to ear alongside her cousin, Dream Kardashian, who graduated from kindergarten. The future first grader’s mom, Chyna, 35, showed up for the event.

Chyna shares Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian, who was not seen ringing in the festivities with the rest of the group.

For Travis’ part, the “Goosebumps” rapper, 32, was also seen at the event celebrating his and ex Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, who graduated from pre-K.

Fans of the Kardashians stars recall the tension between the famous fam and their former partners. However, the whole gang definitely knows how to act civil when supporting their kiddos.

Chyna specifically has past drama with the Kardashian-Jenners. In 2017, the model filed a lawsuit against the entire family alleging abuse, defamation and the ultimate cancelation of her and Rob’s former TV series, Rob & Chyna. She requested $100 million in total from the family, claiming that they were the reason why her reality TV career came to an end.

In April 2022, the case moved to trial, but Chyna ended up losing as the verdict was revealed just hours before the May 2022 Met Gala, which the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their mother, Kris Jenner, attended together.

Chyna’s lawyer noted they would appeal the verdict, and the Kardashians requested for her to pay nearly $400,000 in trial expenses, per Us Weekly. There is currently no update on the appeal or the payment to the Kardashian-Jenners for the lawsuit.

For Tristan’s part, the NBA player’s paternity scandal shook his relationship with not only his ex Khloé, 38, but also her sisters. In March 2021, Tristan cheated on the Good American founder with a woman named Maralee Nichols, who later gave birth to her and Tristan’s son, Theo, in December 2021 — less than one month after his and Khloé’s surrogate got pregnant with their second child, son Tatum, whom they welcomed in July 2022.

Though he initially denied that he was Theo’s father, the athlete announced in January 2022 that the paternity test results were positive.

In recent months, Tristan and Khloé haven’t hidden their newfound friendship from fans, which led many to speculate whether they were back together. However, the reality TV babe has made it clear that they are not reconciling their former relationship.

As for Travis, he and the Kylie Cosmetic founder split at the end of 2022 after dating on and off since 2017. Since then, the makeup mogul has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet.