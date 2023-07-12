Keke Palmer’s Sexiest Sheer Outfits, Including Her Famous Usher Concert Look and More

If anyone can rock sheer outfits, it’s Keke Palmer. She made headlines in July 2023 for the stunning sheer black dress and bodysuit ensemble she wore to an Usher concert. Her boyfriend and the father of her child, Darius Daulton Jackson, wasn’t too fond of the look — he shamed her for wearing such an outfit as a mother. However, Keke’s fans rallied around her online to hype her up. Keke didn’t seem bothered by Darius’ judgment.

“Don’t think idk what this body do. So good that you wanna hide me from the truth,” she wrote on Instagram, quoting a lyric from her song “Waiting.”

Keep scrolling to see what Keke wore to the concert, plus her greatest sheer looks through the years.