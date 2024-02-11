“Congratulations” are in order for Post Malone, who revealed in June 2022 that he was not only a first-time father, but also a fiancé! The rapper’s relationship has been kept mostly private. However, he’s let a few details about their little family slip over the years.

Does Post Malone Have a Girlfriend?

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has found his match. However, his girlfriend-turned-fiancée has kept her identity a secret, so very little is known about her and their romance. Fans began calling the mystery woman “Jamie” after she was spotted with the “I Fall Apart” hitmaker in 2020, but it’s unclear if that’s really her name, if it’s a nickname, or where the moniker originated. The exact start date of their relationship is also unknown. It appears that Jamie is not on social media, and Post has not shared photos of her on his accounts.

When Did Post Malone Reveal He Was Engaged?

Post revealed on The Howard Stern Show in June 2022 that Jamie was his “fiancée,” although it’s unclear exactly when they got engaged. However, he later shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in August 2023 that his girlfriend turned him down the first time he popped the question in Las Vegas the year prior.

“We’re not married — it was just a proposal,” Post explained. “I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.”

Post Malone and His Fiancee Share 1 Daughter

The “I Like You” singer revealed in May 2022 that he and his partner were expecting their first child together.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for [as long as] I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” he told TMZ at the time.

During his interview with Howard Stern the following month, Post let it slip that his daughter had already been born.

“I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl,” he said. After Howard clarified that the rapper was talking about his daughter and not his fiancée, Post explained why he kept her birth a secret.

“Yeah, I want her to make her own decisions. That’s it,” he said.

Who Else Has Post Malone Dated?

Post’s current relationship has been kept on a need-to-know basis, but his dating history isn’t such a secret. His longest romance was with Ashlen Diaz, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018. He was later rumored to have dated Kano Shimpo, as well Korean rapper MLMA, which is short for Me Love Me A Lot.