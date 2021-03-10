Is it love? Post Malone is known for his music, which is a melting pot of hip hop, R&B and pop, funky style, face tattoos and love of Olive Garden, but who is he dating? The “Rockstar” singer seemingly had a low-key romance brewing with TikTok star MLMA, but keep reading for more details on his love life!

The “Circles” artist, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was first linked to MLMA, which is an acronym for Me Love Me A Lot, in August 2020. The South-Korean born musical artist’s real name is Baeck Ye-jin, and she fueled relationship rumors after sharing a series of TikTok videos of Post.

Courtesy of MeLoveMeAlot/Instagram

“He is so cute,” she captioned one video of the New York native strumming on a banjo. MLMA shared another clip that showed the two of them cuddled up in the studio together. However, the musical pair have not posted about each other since, and it’s unclear if they are still together.

Before MLMA, Post reportedly dated Kano Shimpo for three months. However, his longest relationship was with Ashlen Diaz, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018. In addition, Lucy Hale confessed to having a “crush” on Post during an interview with Kelly Clarkson, but it doesn’t appear to have gone any further.

While fans love seeing Post happy with a significant other, the “Goodbyes” artist will most likely keep focusing on his career.

“What I think is so cool is, music is becoming so genre-less and just so liquid and anything can be anything,” he previously told Insider about his love of music. “Just stepping out of comfort zones and maybe doing rock, maybe doing country, maybe putting it all together with all different sorts of genres I think is cool — because there is no genre and it’s just music at that point.”

He added, “It really excites me, and I think there’s a lot of cool stuff coming and I have a lot of cool stuff to share.”

During a separate interview with Billboard, the “Congratulations” singer admitted his hard work and past successes are “never really enough” as he looks ahead.

“I guess as an artist, it’s never really enough. You always wanna strive to get bigger and better and push the limits of what you can actually do. I guess I just want to keep on growing and one day be the biggest artist in the world, and just do my best to put out the best music that I can,” Post explained. “I just want to keep kicking ass, man. There’s a lot of pressure to make the best music and I just want to make music that I can relate to and that my fans can relate to at the same time.”

The future is bright for Post Malone!