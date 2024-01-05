The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her wedding ceremony to Gerry Turner.

Theresa, 70, looked beautiful as she walked down the aisle in a white Badgley Mischka gown, which included lace straps that hung near her shoulders. However, a small mishap took place when one of the straps broke during the televised ceremony on Thursday, January 4.

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Gerry, 72, and Theresa made the most of the day and the groom couldn’t keep his eyes off of the bride.

Before the nuptials took place, fans watched Theresa bring her daughter, Jen Woolston, and several of the ladies she met on The Golden Bachelor to go dress shopping.

“I was presented with these incredibly gorgeous gowns from Badgley Mischka, and I was overwhelmed,” the mother of two previously told People about the dress she ultimately chose for the big day. “I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them. And when it was the dress, they unanimously thought this was the good gown. I think Susan [Noles] was so proud because that’s the one I picked out!”

The wedding took place just more than one month after fans watched Gerry propose to Theresa during the season 1 finale on November 30, 2023. The couple made it clear they didn’t intend to waste any time and quickly started wedding planning.

“We’re old!” Gerry explained about their decision to rush down the aisle during a December 2023 interview. “Think about it this way … you can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3 percent of your remaining life. When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left. We didn’t want to put off what we really felt was right. When the obstacle of geography was overcome, which was something that I thought would hold us back with timing, we really didn’t have any problems.”

Amid the quick wedding planning process, Jen previously teased what fans could expect to see in the ceremony while exclusively speaking to Life & Style in December 2023.

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

“First of all, I work in weddings. I love weddings. And then this is like the ultimate wedding you know that Mindy Weiss is planning and everything,” the bride’s daughter said at the time. “There’s a lot of decisions to make pretty much every day. And you know, I can’t even imagine what it’s going to feel like to actually be there and see it all come to life. Even though we’re in the loop, I think it’s going to feel sort of like a big surprise, really.”

Meanwhile, Theresa called Jen a “lifesaver” during the process. “There’s so many decisions that had to be made, and in some instances, she would get the vision board together for me or she would get ideas of dresses and veils and rings,” the TV personality told People about her daughter on Tuesday, January 2. “I don’t know if there would be a wedding if she wasn’t involved.”