The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist gushed about her daughter, Jen Woolston, playing a big role in the wedding planning process ahead of her nuptials with Gerry Turner.

“She’s a lifesaver,” Theresa, 70, told People about Jen in an article published on Tuesday, January 2. “There’s so many decisions that had to be made, and in some instances, she would get the vision board together for me or she would get ideas of dresses and veils and rings.”

Theresa explained that Jen – who will also serve as her maid of honor – has taken care of most of the logistics, adding that there are “very few decisions left to be made” before she walks down the aisle during the televised ceremony on Thursday, January 4.

“She just keeps feeding me great things and I’m saying, ‘Yeah, that, that, that,’” the financial services professional explained. “Seriously – I don’t know if there would be a wedding if she wasn’t involved.”

Gerry, 72, then shared that his two daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner, his two granddaughters, Theresa’s son, Tommy, and her six grandchildren will also be included in the ceremony.

“They’re all involved,” he said. “There’s a spot for every family member in the wedding party … We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Not only will the ceremony be a special day for Gerry and Theresa, who got engaged during The Golden Bachelor finale in November 2023, but the wedding is also taking place on Jen’s birthday.

“It’s the biggest gift for her,” Theresa said about how her daughter feels that the wedding coincides with her birthday. “She fell in love with Gerry.”

The mother of two showed her appreciation for her daughter’s help after Jen teased the upcoming wedding while exclusively speaking to Life & Style in December 2023.

“First of all, I work in weddings. I love weddings. And then this is like the ultimate wedding you know that Mindy Weiss is planning and everything,” Jen said at the time. “There’s a lot of decisions to make pretty much every day. And you know, I can’t even imagine what it’s going to feel like to actually be there and see it all come to life. Even though we’re in the loop, I think it’s going to feel sort of like a big surprise, really.”

Courtesy of Gerry Turner/Instagram

She revealed that she was working hard on her maid-of-honor speech, while Theresa was writing her own vows. Jen added that they were in the process of making last minute decisions, which included “picking songs for the ceremony” and getting garments altered.

Jen also took the opportunity to gush about Gerry before he officially becomes her father-in-law.

“As soon as, you know, they were engaged and everything, I mean, I got to start talking to Gerry at that point, talking to [his daughters] Angie and Jenny,” she shared. “So we did have you know a big chunk of time to start getting to know each other before the whole world could know and everything.”

She said that Theresa and Gerry’s relationship “feels really natural” and “really good.”