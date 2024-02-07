Despite being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and initially starting his NFL career as a third-string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy is headed to Super Bowl 2024! Amid Brock’s successful second season as a professional athlete, fans are wondering if he has a girlfriend.

Does San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Have a Girlfriend?

Brock has been dating Jenna Brandt since summer 2022. The couple got engaged in July 2023, right around their one-year anniversary.

“WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER … FOREVER!” Jenna shared on Instagram after Brock’s proposal. “Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than words can say.”

The football star also posted photos from the engagement and gushed, “My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!”

Brock and Jenna’s engagement came just months after they went Instagram official in November 2022.

How Did Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt Meet?

Brock and Jenna both attended Iowa State University, which is seemingly where they met. They both started their college careers in 2018. Two years later, in December 2020, Jenna announced that she would be transferring to the University of Northern Iowa. It’s unclear how the two reconnected after graduating college in 2022.

Getty

Like her fiancé, Jenna was also a college athlete and she played on the volleyball team at Iowa State for three seasons. She tried out for the U.S. Collegiate National Team and USA Women’s National Volleyball Team in college.

She continued her volleyball career at Northern Iowa. “I am thankful for the opportunities, experiences and friendships (love y’all) made at Iowa State,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am PUMPED to join the panther family to continue my academic and athletic journey. God bless. Xoxo.”

When Is Brock Purdy Getting Married?

Brock and Jenna will tie the knot on March 9, 2024, according to their online gift registry.

In January 2024, the former volleyball player celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette party in Colorado. “Snowwwwww in love w/ @brock.purdy13,” she shared on Instagram. “Best friends in the best spot for the best weekend.”

What Does Brock Purdy’s Fiancee Jenna Brandt Do for a Living?

Jenna has not disclosed her current job but she majored in kinesiology in college, according to her Iowa State athletics bio.

The blonde beauty has been extremely supportive of her fiancé’s career. She has been in attendance at most of his games since they started dating and joined him on the field to celebrate the 49ers’ win in the NFC Championship on January 28, 2024.