Wedding Bells! Bachelor in Paradise couple Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in Meredith, Colorado, on Saturday, September 23.

“til death do us part,” Dean, 32, shared via Instagram on Sunday, September 24, alongside photos of their stunning outdoor celebration. For her part, Caelynn, 28, captioned a slideshow of photos, “9.23.23, the best day of my life.”

The newlyweds – who both changed their last name to Dean’s mother’s maiden name, Bell – met on the beach in Mexico during season 6 of the ABC spinoff series in June 2019. After getting off to a rocky start, the couple left the show together.

“Our lifestyles are not going to be compatible coming out of this. And I don’t want to give you something that isn’t going to make you happy,” Dean told Caelynn before leaving the resort. “I just think that you deserve someone better than me, to be perfectly honest.”

He ultimately returned to ask his now-wife to leave with him. The pair exited the season early and got a head start on their lives together. Early on, Dean was adamant about being against marriage, telling Us Weekly in December 2019 that “it’s not going to happen.”

“I don’t know, I’m super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional. We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know?” he added. “Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver.”

Getty

It seemed he had a change of heart, however, when Dean began rocking what appeared to be a wedding ring in the following months. “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve been wearing it for the past six or so months,” he said on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! “It’s our way of telling the world or the people that we’re around that we’re committed to each other. I think it’s one of those comforting thing where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and be like, ‘OK, yes, they know that I’m committed to them and vice versa.”

The Colorado native finally got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend in October 2022 after three years of dating..

“According to Dean we’re now officially engaged! A while ago we agreed we would both propose to each other,” the former beauty pageant contestant wrote via Instagram that December, after she proposed to Dean. “I had a lot of ideas on how I would do it, but after Dean had me conquer my fear of heights before his proposal, I thought it would be fitting for him to conquer his only fear, horses. I can’t wait for a lifetime of pushing each other out of our comfort zones.”

As for their future, the couple opened up to Life & Style saying that they go back and forth on the idea of having children.

“It’s funny, whenever I talk about wanting kids, she’s like, ‘Not sure.’ Then, whenever she talks about wanting kids, I say, ‘I’m not sure,’” Dean said in December 2022. “Which means, we definitely shouldn’t have any kids anytime soon.”