LOL! Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert “haven’t watched a single episode” of their respective Bachelor seasons, the couple exclusively admits to Life & Style.

“It was so long ago. It doesn’t really feel like it happened anymore,” Jade, 33, hilariously confesses. “Sometimes we forget that’s how we met.” The pair, who got married in 2016, may have an opportunity to *finally* watch because Mondays will be dedicated to Bachelor throwback episodes through the month of June.

Courtesy Jade Roper/Instagram

Although Tanner, 33, notes he’s “kind of looking forward” to “reliving” certain on-screen moments, things may get a bit awkward. “It will be kind of weird if we do rewatch our season of Paradise, or it will be weird if I have to watch her with Chris Soules now,” Tanner says about Jade’s appearance on season 19. “Or, me with Kaitlyn [Bristowe]. We haven’t done that before. But, it will be fun.”

As far as if they’ll let their own children — Emerson, 2, and Brooks, 9 months, — check out their stints on reality TV, Tanner says, “Press play!” The Missouri native has “no qualms” about his kiddos seeing him compete for love. “I mean, they’ll find out sooner or later, and they’ll watch it on their own,” he explains. “So, might as well watch it with them. Plus, we didn’t do anything too crazy that I have to be ashamed of.”

“I don’t know if the show is child-appropriate,” Jade adds with a laugh, “But, eventually.”

Courtesy Jade Roper/Instagram

Their time in the reality franchise is long over, but the couple has a lot of exciting things on the horizon. Jade is pregnant with baby No. 3, the pair announced on May 18.

“Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be lightworkers,” Jade gushed in her announcement in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!”

Courtesy of Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

It actually doesn’t come as much of a surprise they’re expecting a third child so soon after Brooks’ birth. Tanner previously told Life & Style exclusively that his one “stipulation” for having another baby was it had to be “soon.” He dished, “I want to get out of this diaper stage as quickly as possible and … take my lickings all at once. So, if we decide to, I think it will be sooner than later.”

Congrats, you two!