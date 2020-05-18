Courtesy of Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Congratulations! Bachelor in Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert and his wife, Jade Roper, are expecting baby No. 3. “HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy!” Jade, 33, began her lengthy Instagram announcement on Monday, May 18.

The Colorado native went on to explain she hasn’t “been on social media much” due to “terrible nausea and fatigue.” Additionally, Jade and Tanner, 33, have been doing their best to take care of daughter Emmy and son Brooks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be lightworkers,” Jade gushed. “We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!”

Earlier in May, Tanner and Jade hinted at their growing family. The sweet couple exclusively told Life & Style they “definitely” want another baby. “I was hesitant to start, but I feel like I’m starting to lean, you know, on Jade’s camp a little bit,” the reality TV personality explained at the time. “I want to do it soon. I want to get out of this diaper stage as quickly as possible and … take my [licks] all at once. So, if we decide to, I think it will be sooner than later.”

Clearly, Tanner and Jade weren’t messing around! On top of focusing on the model’s pregnancy, Tanner and Jade are committed to making the most out of quarantining with Emerson and Brooks … even if it gets hard.

“By now it just feels like Groundhog Day. You wake up and it’s the same thing over and over,” Jade expressed. “But, [in] the same aspect, it’s been nice to have the kids give us routine.” Tanner agreed, adding their children help the days “go faster.”

Keep up the great parenting, you two! We look forward to meeting baby No. 3.

