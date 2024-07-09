Bachelorette's Jenn Tran Reveals 1 'Regret' About Her Season

The Bachelorette‘s Jenn Tran revealed she has one big regret about her season and how it will affect her family.

“I don’t have regrets in any decisions that I made because I trusted myself very much, and I still do,” Jenn, 26, initially said during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast hours before her season 21 premiered on ABC on Monday, July 8.

“I think everything happened the way it was supposed to. I think that I regret the steamy makeouts because my family will be watching,” she added about her kissing sessions with a number of her 25 contestants.

Kaitlyn, 39, was the season 11 lead on The Bachelorette and knows what viewers want. She assured Jenn that fans “wanna see steamy makeouts.”

Jenn said she was cautious and aware of the cameras when appearing as a contestant on Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor. But when she became the focus of attention on The Bachelorette, things changed.

“And then the second time around, I was like, what do you mean? I’m just living my life,” she explained. “So, like, in my head, I was like, ‘This isn’t gonna be televised anywhere. Mom and Dad will have to watch this.’”

The aspiring physician’s assistant also shared that she’s afraid of what will lie ahead for her career-wise after appearing on the show.

Jenn has paused on her studies twice, first to appear on Joey’s Bachelor season and again to star as the first Asian-American lead on The Bachelorette.

The Hillsdale, New Jersey, native plans to take some time off after her season finishes airing to see what new opportunities might come her way, but ultimately plans to go back to college to get her degree then go to work in a hospital.

“I’m absolutely scared for what that’s going to bring,” Jenn told Kaitlyn. “I think it’s going to be different. I don’t know what it’s gonna look like when I’m in the hospital when I’m working. I think it’s going to be a little crazy for a while.”

Disney/John Fleenor

During the premiere of Jenn’s season, she told her suitors what she expects from them during a group toast.

“I hope guys are here for something serious. Here for a ferocious love,” she explained. “That’s what I want. I’m not perfect. I don’t expect you guys to be perfect, and we’re just gonna have some fun with it.”

Jenn gave her first impression rose to Sam McKinney, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was also the recipient of her first kiss as The Bachelorette.

“I’m very happy with the ending and I’m very happy with the way everything panned out,” Jenn told People in a story published on Monday, July 8. “I learned so much every day that I was there [to find out] about myself and what I wanted in a relationship. There was so much growth.”

The former paramedic is very much looking forward to watching her season play out every Monday night.

“Are you kidding me? I’m not going to watch the best two months of my life? Of course, I am!” she gushed. “I am so excited for it to premiere. I feel like it’s so weird that this crazy journey happened, and I am just so excited to be able to watch it back.”