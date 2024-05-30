The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran's Dress for Night 1 Revealed

Jenn Tran is coming to slay with her fashion on The Bachelorette! Just over a month before the show’s season 21 premiere, host Jesse Palmer shared a sneak peek photo of Jenn from night one of filming.

“Soon…” Jesse, 45, captioned the image, along with a rose emoji. He also included the hashtags #TheBachelorette and #Bachelor Nation. In the pic, Jenn, 26, and Jesse posed together, with the leading lady looking stunning in a plunging dress.

The white beaded Randi Rahm gown hugged Jenn’s figure and she completed the look with her hair, which was parted down the middle, in loose waves. The picture was seemingly taken in front of Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, which is where Jenn met her suitors on night one.

jessepalmer/Instagram

This location is different from the usual night one mansion in Los Angeles. “I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself [is I’m the] first Asian Bachelorette [and] first PA student, [so] we’re really breaking the mold this season,” Jenn dished in March. “I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold. I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestants usually spend several weeks in the mansion before jet-setting to other domestic and international locations. However, Jenn’s season will feature the group hightailing it out of California right away, with week two taking the cast and crew to Australia and New Zealand, according to Reality Steve.

Jenn was announced as the leading lady for The Bachelorette immediately after The Bachelor finale on March 25. She was a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season and eliminated during week 7, right before hometown dates. Season 21 of The Bachelorette began filming just days later and the episodes will begin premiering on July 8.

Before Jenn was selected as the Bachelorette, two of Joey’s other contestants, Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas, were also offered the role. Daisy, 25, said she turned down the offer because the timing wasn’t right for her and she was worried about the toll it would take on her physical and mental health. However, Maria actually accepted the offer and began fittings for the season, but eventually backed out.

The Canadian native said the situation began feeling “overwhelming,” which is when she realized she needed to step away. “When everyone around me was so supportive of me being in this position and everyone wanted this for me, I took a second,” Maria, 29, admitted. “I’m like,’ Why am I not happy? Why am I not excited about this?’ It took me realizing that it’s just not my time [and] I was like, ‘Respectfully, I need to decline. I need to take a step back.’”