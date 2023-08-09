She said yes! Bachelor in Paradise stars Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are engaged after two years of dating.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all Abigail, 28, and Noah, 28, captioned their engagement announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, August 9. Their caption featured a lyric from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.”

Abigail and Noah’s Bachelor Nation friends congratulated them in the comments section of the post and shared how happy they were for their big next step in their relationship.

“So unbelievably happy for you kiddos, love you so much,” Becca Kufrin wrote, while Chelsea Vaughn commented, “Heart’s exploding!!!! LOVE YOU BOTH SM.”

The registered travel nurse popped the big question in San Diego, California. While the moment was nothing short of a fairytale, Noah shared that he had to push the engagement one month ahead because they recently rescued a dog and are moving back to Oklahoma.

“I called her parents a couple days before to fill them in on my plans,” ​Noah told People the same day they announced their engagement. “Thomas [Jacobs] helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours.”

Noah Erb/Instagram

Abigail, for her part, was under the impression that Noah was playing pickleball with the Bachelorette season 17 star. Noah invited his now-fiancée and Becca, 33, who is expecting baby No. 1 with Thomas, 31, to watch the sunset at a friend’s house.

“She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean,” Noah explained. “Once she saw the roses while walking up the stairs, she got emotional. She was crying right when she saw the roses and both of us were emotional during my speech while watching the sunset. It could not have worked out better than it did and couldn’t be more grateful for Keyzar and my friends that helped put it together.”

Noah and Abigail exclusively talked about their relationship with Life & Style in June 2022, where they admitted that an engagement and marriage was “the goal.”

“We’re moving at our pace,” Abigail explained. “We have a lot going on, a lot of exciting trips, and we’re in a new area. We just moved in together, so life is still very, very exciting.”

The couple has since purchased a fixer-upper home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they now reside.

Noah and Abigail started dating during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 but left the beach single. Once the TV personalities went back to their real lives, they realized how much they “missed each other” and rekindled their romance.

“It was really easy, just to kinda have the conversations that I felt like I wasn’t able to have on TV and really get to know each other, but it’s been going really well. It’s been almost a year,” Abigail told Life & Style at the time.

Noah admitted it was “nice being away from the cameras and seeing the side of Abigail” that he saw in paradise.

“But no distractions, no like cameras or anything like that,” he said. “It’s nice being able to see, like the fun, goofy side of her that I love.”