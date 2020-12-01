Ready, Set, Binge-Watch! Here’s What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in January 2021
2021 is going to be a big year for Netflix! But sadly, the streaming platform is saying goodbye to some of the most beloved titles available. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going in January 2021. To see more, keeping reading!
Note: This list is ongoing …
What’s coming to Netflix in January 2021:
Friday, January 1:
Monarca (season 2)
We Can Be Heroes
Saturday, January 2:
Asphalt Burning
Tuesday, January 5:
Gabby’s Dollhouse (season 1)
Thursday, January 7:
Pieces of a Woman
Friday, January 8:
Azizler / Stuck Apart
Cobra Kai (season 3)
Friday, January 22:
The White Tiger
Wednesday, January 27:
50M2 (season 1)
Friday, January 29:
The Dig
What’s leaving Netflix in December 2021:
Friday, January 1:
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc. (season 6)
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl (seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel (seasons 1-3)
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners (seasons 1-3)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
The Notebook
Octonaut (seasons 1-3
The Office (seasons 1-9)
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches