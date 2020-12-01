2021 is going to be a big year for Netflix! But sadly, the streaming platform is saying goodbye to some of the most beloved titles available. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going in January 2021. To see more, keeping reading!

Note: This list is ongoing …

What’s coming to Netflix in January 2021:

Friday, January 1:

Monarca (season 2)

We Can Be Heroes

Saturday, January 2:

Asphalt Burning

Tuesday, January 5:

Gabby’s Dollhouse (season 1)

Thursday, January 7:

Pieces of a Woman

Friday, January 8:

Azizler / Stuck Apart

Cobra Kai (season 3)

Friday, January 22:

The White Tiger

Wednesday, January 27:

50M2 (season 1)

Friday, January 29:

The Dig

What’s leaving Netflix in December 2021:

Friday, January 1:

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc. (season 6)

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl (seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel (seasons 1-3)

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners (seasons 1-3)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

The Notebook

Octonaut (seasons 1-3

The Office (seasons 1-9)

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches