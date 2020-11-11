And just like that, we’re back! The Gossip Girl reboot cast was quite literally ~spotted~ at their regular meeting place — on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art — in New York City on Tuesday, November 10. Talk about nostalgia. But who, exactly, is this next generation of secretive Upper East Side prep school kids? Allow us to introduce you.

Though public details about the HBO Max original series are scarce, the cast list is already quite large. Emily Alyn Lind is set to star alongside NYU Tisch student Savannah Lee Smith and model-skateboarder Evan Mock in his first acting role. Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander and Tavi Gevinson round out the rest of the cast, though there is little information available on their characters.

What do we know about the reboot? “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” reads the official summary for the series. “The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

“It’s just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea being that society changes constantly,” original series screenwriter and HBO Max reboot showrunner Joshua Safran told The Hollywood Reporter about how he updated the world of the 2007 hit. “So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed? All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on as opposed to just redoing the story.”

You might be wondering if any of your favorite original cast members — like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley or Ed Westwick — will return for a cameo appearance. “We’ve reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening and we’d love for them to be involved if they want to be involved, but certainly didn’t want to make it contingent upon [them being involved],” Safran told the outlet.

“They played these characters for six years,” he continued. “And if they felt like they were good with that, we want to respect that, but obviously … it would be great to see them again.” There is one person you can count on to return: Kristen Bell, who will be reprising her role as the voice of the title character.

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the next generation of Gossip Girl stars!