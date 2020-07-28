The 2020 Emmy nominations are here! Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has been the reason behind many award shows canceling this year, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards are still virtually happening on September 12. See the nominees below!

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Competition Program:

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Limited Series:

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Comedy Series:

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

The Shadows

Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series:

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (The Outsider)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)

Martin Short (The Morning Show)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live)

Dev Patel (Modern Love)

Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live)

Fred Willard (Modern Family)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Angela Bassett (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Bette Midler (The Politician)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance:

Hank Azaria (The Simpsons)

Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons)

Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian)

Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Central Park)

Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth)

Outstanding Animated Program:

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Variety Sketch Show:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Good luck to all the nominees!