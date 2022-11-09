Seeing double! Jennifer Aniston posed for the cover of Allure magazine’s December 2022 issue rocking a very familiar swimsuit.

The longtime actress, 53, looked stunning in a tiny black Chanel bikini made famous by Kim Kardashian in 2018. At the time, the Skims founder, 42, took to Instagram to share a headless selfie wearing the revealing two-piece. “Chanel vintage, let’s be specific,” Kim captioned the post.

Seen on the runway in 1996, the high-end design is actually referred to as a “nipplekini” — for obvious reasons! According to several online retailers, the rare piece can sell for over $18,000.

In addition to Jen’s bold cover, the former Friends star, who played beloved character Rachel Greene on the hit sitcom from 1994 to 2004, opened up about more personal topics, including the dissolution of her marriage to Brad Pitt.

After tying the knot in July 2000, the A-list pair divorced in October 2005. At the time, there was a lot of speculation as to why they broke up, namely that Jennifer was unwilling to start a family with Brad.

“It was absolute lies,” the Los Angeles native assured of the “narrative” that she was “just selfish” and only cared about her career. “God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” Jennifer said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

Although the Morning Show personality never ended up having children — despite trying IVF “several years ago” — Jennifer is more than happy with her life.

“Here I am today. The ship has sailed. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I?’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she expressed, before noting that it took her decades to get to this place.

“I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s–t and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s–tty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f–king care,” Jennifer continued. “I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s.”