Red carpet twins! Country star Kelsea Ballerini channeled reality star Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, wearing an identical custom Balenciaga gown that Kim was spotted in at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty earlier this year. The bright blue gown with open-back detailing and connected gloves stood out during country music’s biggest night.

Shutterstock (2)

The famed SKIMS founder has been known for her monochromatic looks and was most recently spotted in a figure-hugging black Balenciaga gown at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 5. The all-in-one gloves and tightly-fitted bodices have become synonymous with the reality star, making Kelsea’s gown choice at the CMAs a surprising decision.

In fact, the bright blue dress in question – called the Swimsuit Gown – was premiered by Kim herself during Balenciaga’s fall 2022 campaign. Taking to social media with the new look in September, the SKKN BY KIM founder positioned herself on a sofa – set in the middle of a body of water (thanks to special effects) – with a lightning storm raging in the background. Clearly, the Swimsuit Gown is evocative of days by the lake.

Balenciaga describes Kelsea and Kim’s twinning gown as “monochromatic minimalism” in its truest form, sourcing inspiration from the silhouettes of the 1990s. And while many stick to the department stores for their swimsuit-inspired looks – from gowns to sandals – they may not have the budget to add the designer dress to their wardrobes. The Swimsuit Gown retails on Balenciaga’s website for $3,350.

Such a bold blue look was a daring choice for Kelsea, who has been spotted on the red carpet in softer silhouettes throughout her career. However, with her divorce from musician Morgan Evans behind her and live performances taking up her professional schedule, it’s clear the “Roses” singer has new beginnings on her mind.

In fact, more monochromatic looks and sharper outfit choices have been floated on the songstress’ Instagram page in recent months. An October 21 post showed Kelsea in a bright pink bodysuit and red pants, both of which hugged her figure and showed off her incredible physique. The country star has similarly been spotted in a vest and pantsuit ensemble, dazzling mini-skirts, thigh-high boots and edgy black dresses. Perhaps in her post-marriage moments, fans will see more daring fashion choices from the beloved country musician.