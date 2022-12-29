If Looks Could Kill! Maya Hawke Has the Perfect Bikini Body: Photos of Her Swimsuit Moments

From her acting skills to her physical look and style, Maya Hawke is the definition of unique. Although she often embodies a tomboy perception on screen, the Stranger Things actress has learned to embrace her sexy side. Whether she’s flaunting her body in bikinis on the beach or on the set of a photoshoot, Maya is a certified hottie.

Instead of bundling in layers, the Do Revenge star spent her 2022 winter season dressed in swimsuits around the world. At the start of December, Maya and her boyfriend, Spencer Barnett, enjoyed a day on the beach in Miami, Florida. The New York native donned a sexy one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline as she made a splash in the ocean with her beau.

Later that month, Maya embarked on a beachside vacation in St. Barths. The Little Women starlet rocked another one-piece swimmy while riding the waves with her friends. The white piece of swimwear not only looked comfortable but hugged Maya’s curves to perfection.

Being the daughter of A-list actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya has naturally been compared to her famous family members. The Human Capital actress has opened up about feeling the “temptation” of “trying to be someone else” and explained how she navigated those urges.

“I’ve tried, and I’ve failed. So, I just have to figure out how to work with whatever the thing is that is me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022. “Rather than pursuing someone else’s perfect coolness that they had in that time, you can find your own, based on the inspiration and that feeling.”

Maya modeled in a Calvin Klein underwear campaign at the time, where she posed in seductive lingerie sets. During the photo shoot, the team encouraged her to give the vibe of Kate Moss when she modeled for the brand during her iconic Calvin Klein campaign in 1993. However, Maya had something else in mind.

In one photo, Maya wore the brand’s boxers as she crossed her arms over her breasts, fully covering her bra for a peek-a-boo moment.

“I love wearing those boy boxers to go to sleep. And it was like, ‘Why don’t we try to capture this way I authentically feel really sexy?’” she continued, noting her “confidence” was “just there” during the shot.

Maya continued, “That boxer look implies one of two different things. Either it’s the kind of underwear you like to wear, or you’re wearing someone else’s underwear and you’re with somebody you love and trust, and it’s playful and free.”

