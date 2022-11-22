Back and better! Heidi Klum and daughter Leni Klum modeled festive red lingerie in a second campaign for Italian brand Intimissimi, just one month after their first controversial photo shoot.

The mother-daughter duo teamed up for the red hot lingerie campaign. Heidi, 49, and Leni, 18, looked angelic in their all-red attire as seen in the photos published on Tuesday, November 22. The NYU student donned a silky short and tank top ensemble with lace trim, while her mother rocked a sexy two-piece lingerie set.

The former Victoria’s Secret model and daughter stunned fans in October when they sported matching Intimissimi lingerie pieces to announce their new roles as the faces of the brand. In the promotional video, Heidi and Leni danced around in their bra and underwear while singing along to Italian music.

The clip and photoshoot highlighted their close bond – while sporting stunning high-end lingerie – and although it was done tastefully, critics deemed the partnership as “weird.”

MEGA

“This is so creepy …” one person commented under Leni’s October Instagram post. “Something ain’t right when you pose in your bra & underwear with your daughter …. And for the world to see it,” a second person wrote.

“I looked at it and I thought, ‘This is so f–king’ out of line.’ It is so inappropriate. But you can’t stop looking at it,” Howard Stern said on his SiriusXM talk show.

Although Leni and the America’s Got Talent judge received a swarming amount of criticism, the negative chatter didn’t faze them. While Heidi didn’t respond to the comments, her daughter revealed she barely browsed the reactions and defended the photo shoot entirely.

“I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great,” Leni told Page Six at her mother’s iconic annual Halloween Party. “If I don’t look at [the comment section], I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there. I had an amazing day, an amazing shoot, it’s out, I love it.”

The GHD Hair partner also told People a few days prior that she and her mother are “so comfortable” with each other and dance around the house in real life anyway, so doing it in front of a camera wasn’t a big deal.

“That was what we had to do, and we do that anyway, so it just fit right. It was just such a fun day.”

Leni recently moved from California to New York City in August to attend school at NYU and follow in her mother’s footsteps to pursue a modeling career. Heidi has expressed how much she misses Leni and has also gushed over how happy she is, during an October interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I am [so proud]. You know, she has her head screwed on right … I think she’s going to have a good time, but my heart will be sad,” Heidi told the publication.

So, modeling together seems to be their way of spending quality time with one another now that they live in separate states and we’re here for it!