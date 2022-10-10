Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Twin in Italian Lingerie Campaign: Photos of the Mother-Daughter Duo

Model behavior. Heidi Klum and daughter Leni Olumi Klum are the new faces of Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi and absolutely stunned in their campaign photos. The mother-daughter duo posed for an array of sleek images, while promoting their new business endeavor.

“Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel,” the pair captioned their individual Instagram promotional videos on Monday, October 10. “Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore ‘the art of Italian lingerie.’”

In the behind-the-scenes-style video, Heidi, 49, and Leni, 18, sang and danced together while getting glammed up for their photo shoot. They wore different intimate wear throughout the clip, ranging from basics to floral print pieces.

“Intimissimi steps forward with a new campaign starring the stunning Heidi Klum and her eldest daughter Leni as icons of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and daughter,” the lingerie brand said in a statement. “Together Heidi and Leni show that Intimissimi is a brand for all women. Regardless of age, fit and style. The two represent the strong bond between mother and daughter, but also unconditional love, friendship and support.”

In the campaign photos obtained by Life & Style, Leni donned black and nude pieces from the basic lace collection. The America’s Got Talent judge, on the other hand, wore a sexy lace set from the Pretty Flower series.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel gushed over her eldest daughter, whom she shares with ex Flavio Briatore, as she recently graduated high school this year.

“I am [so proud]. You know, she has her head screwed on right,” Heidi told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “Unfortunately, she is moving away from home. Which is obviously sad but at the same time that she’s got enough to go for it. She’s moving to New York,” she revealed. “I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for so many years. I think she’s going to have a good time, but my heart will be sad.”

Although the teen has her head in the books, she’s landed covers of fashion’s top international magazines like Vogue Germany, Hunger and German Harper’s Bazaar.

“So excited for my first cover!!” Leni wrote via Instagram alongside the 2020 Vogue Germany cover she landed with her iconic mother. “I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”

