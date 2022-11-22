Pretty in pink! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) kicked off her 26th birthday celebrations by posting a sexy photo in a tiny pink thong on Tuesday, November 22.

The model paired the intimate piece with a cropped T-shirt and a “makeup free” makeup look courtesy of her beauty line, Rhode. In the carousel of photos and videos featured in the Instagram post, Hailey featured her new Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment that she launched for her birthday.

“Thank you for the Birthday wishes and love … hope you love this yummy flavor,” she captioned the post.

Friends and fans wished Hailey sweet birthday wishes in the comment section, but husband Justin Bieber made a post of his own for his wife’s special day.

“HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM,” the “Peaches” singer, 28, wrote via Instagram.

Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/ Instagram

The Victoria’s Secret model’s tiny underwear look isn’t anything out of the ordinary as she has posed for the famous lingerie brand since 2017. However, she has been very candid about how fame and working in the spotlight have impacted her confidence. While working in the modeling industry, Hailey has been the victim of online body shaming, which led her to struggle with body image.

“Women go through so much with their bodies and I feel like people just don’t have any empathy with that,” Hailey explained said during a June 2021 appearance on Addison Rae’s “That Was Fun? With Addison and Sheri” podcast. “It’s like, well how do you know what is even going on in my body right now? Birth control is wild, periods are wild, what if I’m PMSing?”

She continued, “I’m not 19 anymore. I’m 24 now. I feel like my body has changed the most, even this last year. And that’s what happens.”

Hailey often works out daily in order to keep her mind and body healthy. She’s often spotted with The Kardashians star and BFF Kendall Jenner after taking a hot Pilates class in Los Angeles while showing off her f(ab)ulous figure.

When it comes to diet, the New York native doesn’t restrict herself from sweet treats, but she does make sure she eats them in moderation.

“Sometimes [I’ll do dessert]. I really like the Magnum bars, that’s a great one. [But I generally try to avoid] sugar. Sugar’s a big one for everyone, I think,” she told ELLE in May 2016. “I think drinking a lot of water helps. I try to drink, like, a couple bottles throughout the day. I don’t know how many glasses that would amount to, but it’s important.”

Well, her proper water intake explains her beautiful glossy skin!