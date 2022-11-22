Shots fired! Genevieve Parisi appeared to weigh in on the Aaron Clancy cheating rumors during the Bachelor in Paradise finale on Monday, November 21.

The Bachelor Nation member, 27, live-tweeted night one of the season 8 finale and watched back as Aaron, 27, gave her his rose before deciding to break up with her.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“My biggest question is why would you A. Stop me from leaving twice and B. Give me a rose the night before if this was your plan,” Genevieve tweeted, alluding to their conversation before forgoing the fantasy suites, in which Aaron revealed that she can’t “give me security” in their relationship.

“Whenever there is something wrong, you’ve wanted to leave and you’ve packed your bags and you’ve been on the road, and that’s scary for me,” Aaron explained to Genevieve during their breakup on Monday’s episode. “Especially if you love someone, this is probably the easiest it’s gonna get. I’m gonna be honest with you, life is not easy.”

When the @bachelorettewindmill fan account posted a screenshot of Genevieve’s tweet, she left a rather telling comment.

“Aaron really just went there for a bro vacation huh,” the fan account captioned their post. Genevieve took to the comments section, writing, “I wonder if his girl back home had anything to do with it.”

@bachelorettewindmill/ Instagram

Her comment came days after multiple women came forward and accused Aaron of cheating.

In mid-November, Reality Steve reported that, following his BiP stint, Aaron started a relationship with a woman whom he allegedly had been speaking to before filming the reality show.

“It’s pretty clear she’s making it known on her Instagram that her and Aaron are a thing,” the reality TV blogger claimed on social media. “And based on some of her IG posts, [it] seems like this is someone who’s been around for a while.”

However, things got even more messy when Reality Steve also claimed a second woman had come forward and alleged that she was also dating Aaron before he left to film BiP.

While Aaron has not spoken publicly about the accusations, he did reveal where things between him and Genevieve after leaving the BiP bubble.

“To be honest, looking back, I’m a little bit ashamed at the amount of emotion that came out of me at certain times,” the California native told HollywoodLife in an interview published on Monday, November 21. “But at the end of the day, her and I are good now that we’ve talked about it. We’re all good now.”