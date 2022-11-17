Yikes! Bachelor in Paradise season 8 contestant Aaron Clancy is in hot water following his split from costar Genevieve Parisi. The couple had a tumultuous relationship throughout the season, and now Aaron is the subject of cheating allegations from two unnamed women. Keep reading to learn about the accusations following his split from Genevieve.

Why Did Bachelor in Paradise’s Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi Split?

Avid viewers of the ABC series weren’t surprised to find out about Aaron and Genevieve’s breakup. However, there was a sliver of hope for them at the beginning of the season, which aired on September 27.

After the couples spent time apart for one week, the two reunited in the October 25 episode and revealed they didn’t want to pursue a connection with anyone else.

“I was scared you were going to forget about me,” Aaron told Genevieve. “Some guys here were tempted. For me, though, I’ve only thought about you. I didn’t go on a date. I didn’t kiss anyone. I’ve only thought about you. We made some verbal commitments to each other. I was unwilling to break those. I’m so sorry you were going through so much stress.”

However, Aaron and Genevieve soon hit a rough patch during the November 1 episode. After the brunette beauty noted she wanted to spend more time with him during their one-on-one, the San Diego native became frustrated with her.

“Are you really doing this?” Aaron asked Genevieve. “What are you coming at me for? I’ve done everything right. No other girl is mad at any dude here.”

Their love fizzled out later on, according to Reality Steve, who reported that Aaron broke things off with Genevieve before the finale. However, the blogger noted that the former couple seemingly had no bad blood for each other during the reunion taping. Not only that, but eagle-eyed BiP fans also believed Genevieve hinted that she and Aaron were still romantically linked by sharing a cryptic video via TikTok on September 20.

“This has me dying and IDK why [sic],” she captioned the clip, which featured her mouthing the “This Is Your Man” audio from The Steve Wilkos Show while referencing a photo of Aaron.

Nevertheless, Aaron’s other reported relationships seemingly put a dent in any positive attitude he and Genevieve had for each other.

Did Bachelor in Paradise’s Aaron Clancy Cheat on Anyone?

In mid-November, Reality Steve reported that Aaron is currently in a relationship with an unknown woman, whom he allegedly began spending time with prior to filming BiP.

“It’s pretty clear she’s making it known on her Instagram that her and Aaron are a thing,” the blogger claimed. “And based on some of her IG posts, [it] seems like this is someone who’s been around for a while.”

Not only that, but Reality Steve also reported that a second unidentified woman reached out to him and claimed she was also dating Aaron prior to BiP.

Both women got in touch with one another and “realized that Aaron was playing both of them,” Steve added.

Aaron has not publicly commented on the matter. However, it appeared that Genevieve made it clear how she feels about her ex.

“Game of Roses” podcast host Chad Kultgen captioned a since-deleted November Instagram video, “Aaron Clancy is one of the best players Paradise has EVER seen. #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation.”

Upon seeing the post, Genevieve commented, “Creating drama from nothing, at someone else’s expense who actually has a heart and isn’t ‘playing a game,’ shouldn’t be praised. That’s sad.”

Who Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Aaron Clancy?

Prior to season 8 of BiP, fans saw Aaron hit the beach in season 7 of the dating series, which premiered in August 2021. Shortly before that, the California resident appeared in Katie Thurston’s 2021 Bachelorette season. He was sent home during week 5.

Despite striking out on love twice before BiP’s 2022 season, Aaron explained that his “mindset” had grown amid his time on reality TV.

“Going in this time, I was definitely mature, and I had the experience behind me from last season,” he told Bachelor Nation on October 6. “I think I was really in a better spot, and I was really looking forward to it. And because I’d been there before, I was in more of a teaching or advice-giving role for other people. It was just a completely different kind of dynamic.”