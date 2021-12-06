Long time, no see! Pete Davidson made a rare appearance on social media while taking over Calvin Klein’s official Instagram account. “I got Instagram,” the Saturday Night Live star, who is dating Kim Kardahsian, captioned a selfie on Monday, December 6, wearing a white Calvin Klein T-shirt.

Moreover, the clothing brand’s Instagram bio reads, “Pete here,” with a profile picture of the Staten Island, New York, native, 28, wearing a Calvin Klein baseball cap.

Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled to see Pete. “OMG. IT’S HAPPENING,” one user commented. “I’m so confused, but so happy,” added another. “Welcome, Pete! We missed you,” a third person chimed in, while Pete’s longtime best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, wrote, “Are you gonna post us in our undies?” As it happens, the Calvin Klein account only follows MGK, 31.

Courtesy of Calvin Klein/Instagram

Pete left social media following his highly publicized relationship with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in 2018. At the time, the King of Staten Island actor was vocal about the negative effects of Instagram and Twitter.

“The internet is evil, and I don’t like how it affects me,” he explained during an interview with Variety. “I don’t like how the internet is a place where anybody can s–t on you and make anything up. I’ve worked really hard to get my brain to this place. I can’t go online like everybody else because it’s just a f–k-fest. And now, I get to enjoy my life.”

Since then, Pete occasionally pops up on social media. In fact, in early November, the former MTV personality posed with Kim, 41, her mom, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav for a post on the rapper’s page in celebration of Pete’s birthday.

Although Kim has yet to post a photo with Pete on her own Instagram, the A-list lovebirds, who began seeing each other after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October, are done keeping their romance “under wraps,” a source previously told Life & Style.

They couldn’t “keep it a secret any longer so they went public,” the insider added. “They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other.”

Prior to Kim, Pete dated several famous women, including Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor. As for the KKW Beauty founder, she and estranged husband Kanye West are still in the process of getting a divorce. Kim and the “Praise God” artist share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.