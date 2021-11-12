Next steps! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating for just over one year, but “Megan would love to have a baby with MGK,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the Jennifer Body’s star, 35, and the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31. “They’ve already discussed it.”

According to the insider, however, a proposal might come sooner than the baby. “They both want to wait a couple of years,” the source says of the twosome’s plans for expanding their family. “They’re having way too much fun right now.”

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The duo went public with their relationship in June 2020 after Fox split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green. They met in March of that year while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, released this past July.

Earlier in November 2021, an insider told Life & Style that the rapper is already planning to propose to the Tennessee native. “He may look rough around the edges, but he’s a real romantic when it comes to Megan,” the source explained, adding that the musician is “waiting for the right moment” to pop the question. “He’s completely head-over-heels in love with her, calling her his soulmate. He can’t wait to make her his wife.”

Fox is already mom to sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Green, 48. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 12, with Emma Cannon.

The Transformers star and the “Drunk Face” singer have been working hard to blend their families, spending time together with their children.

“Megan and MGK are planning to transition into marriage pretty seamlessly,” a source told Life & Style this month. “Her kids Bodhi, Journey and Noah think he’s super cool, and MGK’s daughter, Casie, simply adores Megan and her kids.”

Green, who last month celebrated his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, is also supportive. “[Coparenting is] still a work in progress, but they’re getting better,” an insider told In Touch in July. “The good thing is that their kids like Sharna and MGK.”

When announcing his split from Fox, the BH90210 veteran said that the former spouses will always have love for one another, especially because of their children. “As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special,” he said in May 2020. “So, we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids.”