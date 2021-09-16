Raking it in! Actor Brian Austin Green has a hefty net worth thanks to his multitude of movie and television roles and most recently, competing as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars.

Brian’s net worth is estimated to be about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, although some outlets cite the number to be a bit higher.

The Desperate Housewives actor’s net worth may be affected somewhat soon amid his split from Megan Fox. The pair wed in 2010 and share three children — Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

The Transformers actress filed for divorce from Brian for the second time in November 2020 following their 2019 separation. Their divorce is not yet finalized. He has since moved on with pro dancer Sharna Burgess while his ex is dating Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian started acting at the age of 13, but the Los Angeles native made his big screen debut in 1985’s The Canterville Ghost and has been acting steadily for more than three decades. He became a household name for his role as David Silver in Beverly Hills, 90210, which premiered in 1990.

Some of Brian’s most popular movies include Adventures in Babysitting, Unwed Father, Kid 90 and Don’t Blink. While he’s appeared on many TV shows, like Hope & Faith and Highway to Heaven, his most lucrative role as of late was to reprise his role on the rebooted series BH90210.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Brian and the other stars of the ‘90s teen soap opera reportedly made $70,000 per episode to appear on the series. That equates roughly to a salary of $420,000 for the six-episode series.

In 2021, Brian signed on as a competitor for Dancing With the Stars. Variety reported in 2019 that contests receive $125,000 for the pre-show rehearsal period and the first two weeks of competition. The stars earn additional pay bumps the longer they remain on the show, topping out at $295,000.

Brian will reportedly be partnered with his girlfriend, Sharna, for season 30. The pair have been together for more than a year, and the actor gushed that their connection was instant.

“On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before,” he told People in June. “I wasn’t sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass.”