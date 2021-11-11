The family approves. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong, and their kids couldn’t be happier for their parents.

“Megan and MGK are planning to transition into marriage pretty seamlessly,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the Jennifer’s Body star, 35, and the rapper, 31. “Her kids Bodhi, Journey and Noah think he’s super cool, and MGK’s daughter, Casie, simply adores Megan and her kids.”

The Transformers actress shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with her ex Brian Austin Green. Fox and the Beverly Hills, 90210 veteran, 48, split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. One month later, the Tennessee native and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) went public with their relationship.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 12, with Emma Cannon. The preteen has been getting to know Fox and her sons.

“The kids get along great, which is huge,” the insider adds. “Even Brian, who honestly didn’t think Megan and MGK would last, is fine with his kids’ future stepdad.”

Diggzy/Shutterstock

The PDA-loving couple sparked engagement rumors in September when Fox attended a rehearsal for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards while wearing a ring on her left hand. Earlier this month, a source told Life & Style that MGK is just “waiting for the right moment” to propose.

“He may look rough around the edges, but he’s a real romantic when it comes to Megan,” the insider added. “He’s completely head-over-heels in love with her, calling her his soulmate. He can’t wait to make her his wife.”

According to the first source, Green is just pleased that the musician is making his ex-wife happy.

“Brian knows that when Megan is happy, their children benefit,” the insider explains. “So far, it’s one big, happy, blended family.”

The Masked Singer alum, for his part, has since moved on with Sharna Burgess. The duo celebrated their first anniversary together last month shortly after they were eliminated from season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

“1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before ❤️ #damnimlucky,” the former Masked Dancer host wrote via Instagram in October alongside a photo of himself with the Australia native, 36.

In her own post celebrating the milestone, Burgess wrote, “He doesn’t ‘make me happy,’ I was already happy before him. But holy s–t does he amplify the f–k out of my happy. #1year.”