Popping the question? Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) “has been waiting for the right moment” to propose to girlfriend Megan Fox, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He may look rough around the edges, but he’s a real romantic when it comes to Megan,” adds the insider. “He’s completely head-over-heels in love with her, calling her his soulmate. He can’t wait to make her his wife.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, “knew the moment she met” the “Candy” artist, 31, “that she would marry him one day,” the source says. “They’re perfect for each other.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly met in March 2020 while working on the Randall Emmett film Midnight in the Switchgrass. “She grew close to MGK on the set of their new movie, but their friendship turned into something more,” a separate insider later told In Touch in May of that year.

Prior to Megan’s red-hot romance with MGK, the Tennessee native was married to fellow actor Brian Austin Green. Megan and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, who share sons Noah, 9, Bohdi, 7, and Journey, 5, finalized their divorce in October 2021. Brian has since moved on with professional dancer Sharna Burgess.

“Brian and Megan had some issues about coparenting, mainly to do with who their kids were surrounded by,” an additional source previously told In Touch. “It’s still a work in progress, but they’re getting better. The good thing is that their kids like Sharna and MGK.”

Machine Gun Kelly is also a parent. The Texas native shares daughter Casie, 12, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

In addition to successfully blending their families, Megan and MGK have off-the-charts chemistry — and they aren’t shy about it! In early October, Megan took to Instagram to promote the pair’s joint GQ Style cover story.

The Transformers star shared a striking black-and-white photo of the couple along with a caption that said their relationship features “feverish obsession,” “lots of blood,” “general mayhem,” “tantric night terrors,” “chakra sound baths,” and “the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary,” among other things.