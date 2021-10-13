Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s relationship has not only been punctuated with so many hot and heavy moments, whether it’s making out at the Billboard Music Awards or their PDA on the 2021 VMAs red carpet, they’ve also shared some extremely flirtatious, occasionally wild and sometimes downright bizarre quotes about one another.

For instance, Megan recounted to British GQ that upon initially meeting the rapper, he “literally had no face” and that they had a pretty enigmatic first interaction with opening lines of dialogue that you couldn’t make up if you tried.

“I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed,'” she told the publication. “He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”

Sharing photos from British GQ‘s story about their romance, Machine wrote in the caption that “a life without [Megan] is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left … and if that ever comes, meet me in heaven and lets f–k like demons.”

MGK also talked to the outlet about their first kiss following reconnecting on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, and how it was not exactly a first kiss at all but rather just breathing up close and very personal. “Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath, and then, she just left.”

Since their first non-kiss, the pair have been inseparable. “It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It’s ecstasy and agony for sure … I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason. God help you if you would’ve met us last Saturday,” MGK added to British GQ about their love story, as Megan added, “There’s also the demonic side.”

Prior to her relationship with MGK, Megan wed actor Brian Austin Green in June 2010, before welcoming sons Noah, in 2012 and Bodhi in 2014. After initially filing for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in 2015, they seemingly reconciled after Megan gave birth to son Journey in 2016.

However, Megan filed for divorce from Brian again in November 2020. The Desperate Housewives alum has since moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. As for MGK, he has a daughter named Casie from a previous relationship.

