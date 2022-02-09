Megan Fox’s Sexiest Photos of All Time: See Her Hottest and Most Iconic Looks Over the Years

Can you remember your first Hollywood girl crush? Of course, we can’t speak for everyone, but it’s safe to say that for a lot of people was none other than Megan Fox. From Transformers to Jennifer’s Body, the actress has been stealing the hearts of audiences for years with her killer talent and insane beauty.

Megan has always had an amazing figure. But she tended to dress a bit less racy during her nearly 10-year marriage to fellow actor, Brian Austin Green, then she did after she began dating rocker Machine Gun Kelly in June 2020.

While married to Brian, Megan preferred little black dresses, strapless cocktail mini-dresses and even went for more conservative looks including long lacy gowns. She also had three children with the former BH90210 star during their marriage, which took her out of the sexy fashion game during her pregnancies. The couple share three sons: Noah, born in 2012, Bodhi, who came along in 2014, and Journey, who was born in 2016 and conceived while Megan and Brian were separated.

Megan’s style took a very hot turn when she began dating MGK, who she has called her “soulmate.” The couple are fans of coordinating outfits, and the rocker/actor — real name Colson Baker — loves to see his girlfriend look as sexy as possible.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star turned heads when she arrived at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a sheer, see-through dress with just a bedazzled thong underneath. When Megan posed on the red carpet, at certain angles it looked like she was completely nude.

The gown was MGK’s idea! “He was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight.’ I was like, ‘Whatever you say, Daddy!'” the Johnny and Clyde star told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she was “so proud” of her boyfriend, saying “He’s the most talented boy in the world.”

The following night, Megan attended the 2021 Met Gala solo, and showed her sense of fashion is just as sexy without MGK’s input. She arrived in a red sequin Dundas gown with a plunging front and completely open right side, both kept together with crisscross straps.

“I’m not afraid to be sexy,” Megan told event host KeKe Palmer. “A woman who is intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty … there’s nothing more dangerous than that. There’s nothing more powerful than that.”

