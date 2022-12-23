Bethany Joy Lenz became everyone’s favorite girl next door when she starred as Haley James in One Tree Hill. Much like her onscreen role in the hit teen series, she is true to herself and gets lost in the beauty of the world. These days, the Unexpected Christmas actress loves to travel and swim in beautiful bodies of water, while flaunting her stunning swimsuits.

Bethany enjoyed a month-long trip to Austria with her daughter, Maria, in 2019. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed the breathtaking countryside while taking a dip in jaw-dropping lakes and oceans.

“What an amazing adventure. We left with a carry-on and backpack each for one month. I love traveling far and traveling light. Can’t wait for our next exploration,” the Snowed Inn Christmas starlet captioned her Instagram post.

The director shared another waterside photo of her and her daughter soaking up the sun in their stylish swimsuits. Written in the caption of her 2019 photo, Bethany explained that they embarked on the international trip to “re-learn” how to sit back and smell the roses.

“Monaco. We only spent three days here out of the whole month of June but this summer was truly life changing in all the best ways, “ she wrote. “I really learned how to slow down in a way I hadn’t … well, ever. Day after day just focusing on my little beauty and my own heart.”

As a form of self-care, Bethany focuses on self-love. While that term may mean an array of things for different people, the Pearson star believes taking care of your “mind and body” is the ultimate practice. As she takes care of her body, the Florida native connects with basic exercises during her workout routines while engaging in Pilates, dancing and walking, per Celebrity Sizes.

Furthermore, the writer believes the morning is the best time to get your mind right in order to conquer the day. As she tends to wake up with a force of unwavering nerves, Bethany meditates in the shower to “wash away the clumps of insecurity” and “illusions of self-importance.”

“I heard once that ‘low self-esteem and high self-esteem are really just the same thing … self-focus. And neither is a functional solution for life. You have to find your value in something stable and loving, outside of yourself, or you’ll just become a narcissist. Alternatively, humility isn’t thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less,’” she told The Bare Magazine in April 2022.