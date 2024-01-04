RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral’s Plastic Surgery Transformation [Photos]

Danielle Cabral hasn’t spared any details about her life on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and she is just as much of an open book on social media. The reality star has even taken her fans along her plastic surgery journey, including her tummy tuck vlog in December 2023.

“After 2 C-sections, healthy dieting and INSANE workouts, there was nothing left that I could do to get rid of my excess skin. It wasn’t going anywhere unless I had the medical procedure known as a ‘tummy tuck,’ she captioned her YouTube video. “Simply put, there was nothing left to do. Dr. Tutela performed my breast augmentation and my rhinoplasty so I trusted him and his work. He is phenomenal.”

Keep scrolling to see Danielle’s plastic surgery before and after photos.