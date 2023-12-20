RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral's Tummy Tuck, Addresses Ozempic Remark

Danielle Cabral revealed her tummy tuck results after the New Jersey Housewife went under the knife on July 6. The reality star took fans along her pre and post-operation journey in a six-minute YouTube video where her husband, Nate Cabral, was by her side every step of the way … and provided cinematic commentary.

“After 2 C-sections, healthy dieting and INSANE workouts, there was nothing left that I could do to get rid of my excess skin. It wasn’t going anywhere unless I had the medical procedure known as a ‘tummy tuck,’ Danielle, 38, wrote in the description of her December 15 YouTube vlog. “I would like to emphasize that I put in countless amount of work and my body was in the best shape right before I had this procedure. Simply put, there was nothing left to do. Dr. Tutela performed my breast augmentation and my rhinoplasty so I trusted him and his work. He is phenomenal.”

In the video, Danielle and Nate made their way to the hospital and the Bravo star got pre-surgery jitters before receiving anesthesia. Once they made their way back home for recovery, the True Life alum gave an update on how her body reacted to the surgery during her seventh hour of post-op.

Danielle explained that she was “extremely nauseous with the anesthesia” and it was so bad that it was “unbearable.” However, she was used to the pain as she claimed that it was similar to her past C-sections.

“Today is week 2 and I am finally getting this last effing drain out ‘cuz it is a nightmare,” Danielle shared.

The Boujie Mama/Youtube

The RHONJ star shared a preview of her vlog via Instagram and while some of her online followers applauded her for being honest about her plastic surgery journey, others deemed it as hypocritical after she slammed people who take Ozempic for weight loss.

“Maybe someone like yourself who shamed the Ozempic use as the easy way out should also apply that to yourself,” one person wrote, adding, “If it makes you feel good and makes you happy, that’s what matters. So if it applies to you, it should apply to all.”

Danielle doubled down her previous comments, responding, “Never shamed Ozempic if used the right way.”

“The issue for myself is there is no easy way out. That’s where my comment came from,” she wrote. “Eating whatever you want, taking a pill and dropping a ton of weight is just not normal. If you eat unhealthy then your body will be unhealthy. That’s all.”

Earlier this month, Danielle and RHONY costar Jennifer Fessler – who has admitted to taking Ozempic – talked about the FDA-approved prescription drug that’s intended for people with type 2 diabetes.

​​“I was with somebody today, a very dear friend of mine, who actually needs [Ozempic] for medical reasons, and cannot get it because of this stupid, bulls–t behavior,” Danielle told Page Six during a live panel. “Run on a f–king treadmill.”