RHONJ’s Jennifer Fessler’s Weight Loss Transformation [Photos]

Jennifer Fessler may be a Real Housewives of New Jersey “friend of,” but she gives fans the off camera tea about her life like a full-time costar. The fashionista has been an open book about her plastic surgery procedures to her weight loss journey after taking type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic.

“I took peptides and I don’t know if you’ve heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight,” she told Andy Cohen during a March 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, noting that she “did lose a lot of weight.” The Bravo host then asked Jennifer if she was taking Ozempic, to which she replied, “You said it, I didn’t. But … whatever works, here I am.”

