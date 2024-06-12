Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have one of the most iconic Hollywood friendships of all time, but there used to be a third member of their beloved bromance: Jake Gyllenhaal. After costarring in the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life, Ryan, 47, took the actor, 43, under his wing. “The three of them seemed to get along well. At least, at first,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “But word is, Jake got too competitive. He and Ryan were vying for the same roles, and it became awkward.”

Though Hugh was pals with them both, in the end, the 55-year-old’s allegiance lay with Ryan, with whom he has a new movie coming out this summer. “It’s hard for Jake to watch them promote the film together. He feels snubbed all over again,” admits the source. “Jake may say he’s better off without those guys, but it still bothers him.”