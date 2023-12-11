RHONJ’s Jackie and Jennifer on Plastic Surgery and Weight Loss

Whether they’re the ​subject or the source, plastic surgery and weight loss are always hot topics amongst the Housewives cast. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler exclusively dished on both subjects with Life & Style at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball – and they didn’t hold back.

“I think it’s important not to give women our age or even younger women a false impression of what it takes to stay looking a certain way at a certain age. Things fall down,” Jackie, 47, told Life & Style on the red carpet at the ​NYC-based event. “If I’m here almost 50 years old and I’m all lifted, I don’t want other people to think that I just hit a genetic lottery,” she continued, adding, “I just don’t have any shame around it. I know people do. I never was embarrassed to tell people that I’ve done something to make myself feel better. Yeah, that’s what it’s there for, right?”

The former real estate attorney also revealed that it’s her “pet peeve” when people get “stuff done and then they don’t say.” Jackie echoed the statement about people who take the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, which led Jennifer to open up about her experience taking the weight-loss drug. The RHONJ “friend of” revealed earlier this month that she was previously hospitalized due to an impacted bowl while on Ozempic.

“I was not hospitalized recently, so this is going back months and months ago and I sat on the “Two Jersey Js” podcast that I really wasn’t following instructions. So, with these medications, there can be side effects such as constipation,” Jennifer told Life & Style. “So, you’re supposed to drink your water, eat your vegetables, take your MiraLax. I was ignoring all of that, which is something that nobody that knows me would be surprised at. Having said that, I haven’t been ignoring them those things anymore and I’m fine.”

Jackie, who has been transparent about her past eating disorder with fans, has previously slammed some of her fellow Housewives for taking Ozempic to shed a few pounds.

“You should know that I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up. I’m horrified by it,” Jackie said during a February interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “There’s going to be a lot of people with eating disorders. You start dropping massive amounts of weight. That’s so addicting. That’s how I spiraled into anorexia.”

Reporting by Katherine Schaffstall