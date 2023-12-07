The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral slammed the trend of taking the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss.

“I was with somebody today, a very dear friend of mine, who actually needs [Ozempic] for medical reasons, and cannot get it because of this stupid, bulls–t behavior,” the reality star, 38, told Page Six during the Wednesday, November 6, live taping of “Virtual Reali-Tea” in New York City. “But she can’t get it, she can’t get it.”

Danielle was seated next to her new RHONJ castmate Jennifer Fessler, who has previously spoken out about her decision to continue taking Ozempic for weight loss despite believing the drug caused her recent trip to the hospital with an impacted bowel.

Before Jennifer, 54, could reply to ​Danielle’s criticism of the off-label use of the diabetes drug, Danielle quipped, “Run on a f—king treadmill!”

However, ​Danielle quickly made an exception for her fellow Bravo star, adding, “Not you, Jenn. Sorry.”

Explaining her use of semaglutide, the generic name for Ozempic, for weight loss, Jennifer said, “I mean, I’ve been running on a treadmill for 55 years. So, I’ve been trying. I’ve been tortured.” The reality star called her attempts to shed pounds and her relationship with food before taking the drug a “mind f—k.”

The Bravolebrity described herself as a “raging bulimic” who tried “everything” to lose weight before turning to Ozempic and called her results from the drug a “relief.” She said that she weighed 223 pounds at her “highest” before beginning her weight loss journey.

“I wasn’t obese when I joined [the show], but trust me… my head spins, my binging, my cuckoo-ness around food has been excruciatingly painful,” Jennifer admitted, adding, “This is the first time I’ve gotten some freedom around it.”

Earlier this week, Jennifer opened up about her use of Ozempic on the premiere episode of her podcast, “Two Jersey Js,” which she cohosts with fellow RHONJ cast member Jackie Goldschneider.

Despite believing side effects from the drug landed her in the hospital with an impacted bowel, Jennifer said she will continue to use Ozempic to lose weight.

“I’m still not nervous about it,” Jennifer told Jackie, 47, on the Monday, December 4, episode. “When it comes to things having to do with my physical appearance, somehow that goes out the window. For instance, I’m not afraid at all of going into surgery for anything cosmetic.”

Jennifer added that she is now “proactive” about improving her gut health, and has made lifestyle changes to avoid another impaction, including changing her diet, drinking more water, exercising and taking laxatives.

“Am I worried about it? No,” Jennifer insisted. “Am I aware of it and a little disappointed in myself for not addressing [my side effects] sooner? Sure.”