Wow! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes looked truly unrecognizable in a new photo posted on Thursday, September 16, two weeks after husband Greg Leakes died of cancer.

“Pushing thru,” the 53-year-old captioned a selfie via her Instagram in which she was rocking full glam, but her nose looked noticeably thinner and her eyebrows considerably thicker. “Thank you @jasmine.dior @gracefulartistry for pampering me always.”

NeNe Leakes/Instagram

NeNe’s husband lost his battle with colon cancer on September 1, so it was great to see her in positive spirits, but it seemingly appeared as though the Bravo alum had augmented her face in some way. On her Instagram Stories, she shared several videos with a watermark in the upper left hand corner, so it is possible that her dramatic new look could be the result of a filter.

That being said, the New York City native is no stranger to plastic surgery. “If anything falls, I pick it up!” she previously told Us Weekly in regard to her liposuction, rhinoplasty and breast lift. “As long as you don’t look plastic, a little nip and tuck is OK!”

NeNe revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2010, “I’m very comfortable and confident in myself. I just wanted a tune up. I still wanted to look like NeNe, the black woman that I am, but a better version.”

The reality TV personality has undergone two nose jobs over the years — the first was cosmetic, but the second was due to a “real medical reason,” NeNe revealed to Andy Cohen.

“My cartilage was growing in my nose, and my tip was touching the top of my lip,” she explained at the time. “But I didn’t get a full rhinoplasty the first time. No, when I did the first time, I only had my nostrils taken in on the side the very first time, and then this time, I had more cartilage moved around in my nose.”

During the interview, the New Normal star noted that she would continue to be open about her procedures. “I always keep it very, very real. So you can always ask me anything,” she told the host. “I would never just do my nose just for the purpose of doing my nose.”

In 2019, she addressed more procedures she would be interested in getting done. “I’d do my boobs again. I’d keep my implants and just move my tissue around,” NeNe told Wendy Williams before noting that she would also consider tweaking her nose in the future. “They say as you get older your nose gets longer. I would be no good if I woke up with my nose like that. I love a good filler!”

A rep for NeNe did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment regarding fan speculation about her new appearance.