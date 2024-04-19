Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Slams Taylor Swift Fans

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole has seemingly had it with Taylor Swift fans ranting at her on social media.

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either,” Kayla, ​32, wrote via X on Thursday, April 18. “Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone.”

When an X user suggested she “log off,” the on-air reporter replied, “I made 6 real life figures from being ‘logged on’ last year. And very thankful for it. A better suggestion – people that use this platform to spew hate – log out and focus on getting their mattress off the floor.”

Kayla shared the message just hours before Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped on Friday, April 19.

Travis, 34, and Kayla began dating in 2017 after he and Maya Benberry, the winner of ​his reality dating show, Catching Kelce, split. Kayla said that she noticed Travis had begun to like some of her posts on social media and their relationship took off from there.

“He had been following me and Insta-flirting for a few months,” Kayla shared in a 2022 Instagram Story. “Soooo after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of ‘WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR’) I dm’d him on New Years,” she added.

In August 2020, the pair broke up amid rumors of Travis cheating on Kayla. However, he adamantly denied the claims.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

“This is fake news … a lie … and not why Kayla and I broke up … take all your hatred somewhere else please,” the NFL star wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

By November 2020, Kayla and Travis were back together but they ultimately decided to end things for good in May 2022.

Rumors of Travis and Taylor, 34, dating began to circulate in the summer of 2023. ​That September, Taylor appeared at her first Kansas City Chiefs game and confirmed their relationship. Since then, Travis and the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer have been the focus of massive amounts of media attention.

While Kayla hasn’t ever specifically commented on Travis’ relationship with Taylor, the cryptic quote she shared on her Instagram Stories in December 2023 caused some people to believe it was a dig at Taylor. Kayla referenced “karma,” which happens to be one of the most popular tracks from Taylor’s Midnights album.

“No matter how hard it gets you can still get back up. Your intuition is never wrong. The people who genuinely care for you will show up for you,” ​read the poem by Ash Taylor, which Kayla posted on Thursday, December 21. “Love isn’t confusing. karma is real. The belief you have in yourself determines the life you have. Every painful experience is a lesson in disguise.”