Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Posts Cryptic 2023 ‘Karma’ Quote

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is reflecting on 2023 and everything that the past year has “taught” her amid the NFL star’s blossoming romance with girlfriend Taylor Swift. The sports journalist reshared a cryptic poem via Instagram Stories and it was all about “karma.”

“No matter how hard it gets you can still get back up. Your intuition is never wrong. The people who genuinely care for you will show up for you,” ​read the poem by Ash Taylor, which Kayla posted on Thursday, December 21. “Love isn’t confusing. karma is real. The belief you have in yourself determines the life you have. Every painful experience is a lesson in disguise.”

The message went on to note that people show their true colors “by the fruits they bare” and “not everyone deserves a place at your table.”

“And God is ALWAYS working all things for your good,” the poem concluded.

Kayla, 32, and Travis, 34, had a five-year on-again off-again relationship and split for good in May 2022. Although their breakup wasn’t publicly messy, the influencer has had no problem making un-directed comments about her ex’s new romance with Taylor, 34. In October, Kayla seemingly broke her silence after the pair went public. The model shared an open letter titled “Black Girl” via Instagram, which read, “They may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don’t protect what they don’t value.”

The same month, eagle-eyed fans noticed Kayla unfollowed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. The two women formed a strong friendship when they were both Kansas City WAGs, but the Pepperdine University alumna seemingly didn’t like Brittany’s new friendship with Taylor.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made,” Kayla told People on October 25. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

Since then, Kayla has publicly flirted with another NFL star, Jalen Hurts, who is teammates with Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce, on the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Fly Eagles fly,” she tweeted on November 27 alongside a video of Jalen, 25, who is dating girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows, sitting courtside at an NBA game. “Y’all have eyes too.”

Travis seemingly didn’t like the distasteful comment and unfollowed her on Instagram days later.