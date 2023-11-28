More than one year after ending her relationship with Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole seems to have her eye on another football player. The model took notice of a video of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, on X (formerly Twitter) and reposted it with a flirty message.

“Fly Eagles fly,” Kayla, 32, wrote about the video, which showed Jalen, 25, sitting courtside at an NBA game. Fans immediately began flooding the comments section with messages about how Kayla was seemingly shooting her shot with the NFL star.

After her post went viral, the internet personality followed it up with another tweet, writing, “Y’all have eyes too,” along with a crying laughing emoji.

Kayla received a lot of backlash for thirsting after Jalen, as he’s been dating his girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, on and off since 2016. “I’m not married or anything like that but I am spoken for,” Jalen told Essence in April.

He also hinted that he plans to be with Bry for the long haul. “I knew a long time ago,” the pro athlete admitted. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.” The couple met while attending the University of Alabama.

Getty

Meanwhile, Kayla dated Travis, 34, on and off from 2017 until the first half of 2022. The exes first split during summer 2020, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed they were back together by the end of that year. Rumors of another breakup surfaced in May 2022 and were confirmed that summer.

In October, Kayla opened up about the split for the first time. She recalled feeling “miserable” and “depressed” to the point where she “had a hard time getting out of bed” after ending the relationship.

“My abs were amazing. I had a six pack. And it was like … I had never felt so bad in my life,” she told People. “So I started going to therapy and quickly realized, ‘Okay, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit. You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.’”

Travis has since moved on with Taylor Swift, who he began dating shortly after attending her Eras tour in July. The pair’s relationship has been highly publicized since Taylor, 33, attended one of Travis’ football games for the first time on September 24