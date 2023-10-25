Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla on Unfollowing Brittany, Patrick Mahomes

Taylor Swift and Tavis Kelce’s budding romance has been on everyone’s radar and that includes the Kansas City Chief star’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. The sports journalist unfollowed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Instagram in early October after the NFL wife got close to Taylor while cheering their men on the field. Now, Kayla is clearing the air on where she stands with the couple.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” she told People on Wednesday, October 25. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

Kayla, 31, revealed that she had a private conversation with Brittany, 28, and that there’s no love lost. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

The influencer addressed her strained relationship with Brittany the same day she detailed how she handled her breakup with Travis, 34, whom she dated for five years. After she and the Catching Kelce alum called it quits in the summer of 2022, Kayla found herself “in really great shape,” but she “felt like s–t” mentally.

“My abs were amazing. I had a six pack. And it was like … I had never felt so bad in my life. So, I started going to therapy and quickly realized, ‘Okay, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit,” she told the publication. “You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.’”

As for her reaction to her ex’s new relationship with Taylor, 33, Kayla thanked therapy because she had “no clue” how she would react to the news.

Travis shared his interest in the Grammy winner after he attempted to give her his number on a friendship bracelet at the Kansas City stop of the Eras tour in July. Taylor caught wind of his chivalrous yet failed attempt at connecting and got in contact with the professional athlete shortly after. The pair went public went their romance when Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September. She has since cheered him on at more games and the two have also been photographed showcasing major PDA.

Kayla broke her silence by sharing an open letter titled “Black Girl” via Instagram on October 9, which was meant to “elevate and unite women. Black women specifically.”

“They may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken and in the same breath, tell you that you’re not enough, not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough,” she read. “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment because of your blackness. You should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”