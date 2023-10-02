Was this a social media snub? Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has seemingly unfollowed close friend Brittany Mahomes — the wife of Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes — on Instagram as Brittany was seen hanging out with Travis’ rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at a Chiefs game.

Several fans of Kayla, 31, were quick to notice that the sports broadcaster was no longer following Brittany, 28, as well as Patrick, 28, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes. However, Brittany, Patrick and Jackson, 23, all still follow Kayla.

While it’s unclear exactly when Kayla stopped following the Mahomes family, fans have found the timing to be interesting. On September 29, Brittany was spotted with Taylor, 33, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively as they enjoyed a girls’ dinner at Emilio’s Ballato in New York City. Then, on Sunday, October 1, Taylor stood beside Brittany as they watched Travis and Patrick play for the Chiefs against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Taylor’s other pals, including Sophie, Blake, Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, were also present at the game.

Kayla dated Travis on and off from 2017 to 2022. During their relationship, Kayla became close with Brittany, as Travis is best friends with Patrick. In fact, both Travis and Kayla were in the wedding party for Brittany and Patrick’s nuptials in March 2022, just two months before Kayla and Travis called it quits for good. Kayla was previously present for Brittany’s bridal shower in February 2021, and her bachelorette party in February 2022.

Kayla and Brittany seemingly remained close after she and Travis broke up. It’s unclear exactly what led to their split, but Travis shut down a report from Barstool Sports claiming that it was because he made Kayla “pay for half of everything” despite his $30 million net worth.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“How crazy is that?! Don’t buy into that s–t! I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career,” Travis said on “The Pivot Podcast” in January. “But you’ve got to be crazy if you’d think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.”

He continued, “We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous.”

Kayla also took to social media to call the rumor “absurd and very false.”

Rumors swirled in early September that Travis and Taylor were “hanging out” after he tried and failed to give her his phone number at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July. A source exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor was charmed by Travis’ attempt.

“She liked that he was into her and wanted to give her a bracelet with his number — she thought that was adorable,” the insider shared.

Taylor then made headlines on September 23 when she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, to cheer him on as the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears. Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together after the game and reportedly got cozy and flirty at an afterparty with Travis’ family and friends.

Neither Kayla nor Brittany have publicly commented on Travis and Taylor’s romance. However, Patrick gave his stamp of approval in a press conference on September 27.

“Yeah, I met her, She’s really cool, good people,” the NFL star said. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”