Travis Kelce has seemingly unfollowed ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole after she tried to shoot her shot with Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts on the same night the quarterback led his team to victory ​over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Fans noticed the following day that Travis, 34, quit following Kayla, 32, on X after she shared several posts on the social media site while his game was going down on November 27. Unlike the Super Bowl LVIl where the Chiefs came out victorious, they fell to the Eagles 21-17 at home in Arrowhead Stadium.

In one post, Kayla showed a video of Jalen, 25, looking incredibly handsome while sitting courtside at an NBA game. She used Philly’s cheer for his team, “Fly Eagles fly,” as the caption. The influencer followed it up with a second post, writing, “Y’all have eyes too,” with a laughing emoji.

A number of fans pointed out that Jalen has a longtime girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, whom he has dated on and off since 2016 after meeting at the University of Alabama.

“I typically would be all for this cus this would be the most epic bounce back but babes he has a girl so it’s kinda disrespectful,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another added, “He’s happily taken he doesn’t want Kelce’s leftovers. She’s desperate for clout and attention. Pathetic.”

However, some thought it would be the ultimate dating revenge after Travis and Kayla split in May 2022.

“Oh baby this would be such an upgrade in every aspect … imagine rocking midnight green on game days, instead of ketchup & mustard,” one follower cheered, referring to the Eagles and Chiefs team colors. Another added, “I stan. Get your man girly lol.”

Still others thought Kayla was making a sad attempt at making Travis jealous, with one user telling her, “Huuu girl, you telling on yourself … Let it go .. Move ON… This ain’t healthy for you.”

Travis and Kayla dated on and off for five years starting in 2017. He’s now happily in a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. The pair went public when the “Cruel Summer” singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs home game on September 24, where she was seen being an excited fan of the tight end.

The Ohio native originally captured Taylor’s attention in July by revealing he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it while attending her Kansas City Eras tour stop.

In October while Travis and Taylor’s romance was dominating headlines worldwide, Kayla opened up about how devastated she was by their breakup. “I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating. I was really abusing melatonin to sleep at night,” she told People.

“I’m posting content and people are like, ‘You look so good. Tell us your tricks. You look amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m miserable. I’m miserable. I’m depressed,'” she continued, adding, “My abs were amazing, I had a six-pack. And it was like, ‘I had never felt so bad in my life.'”